Traders Purchase Large Volume of Signature Bank Call Options (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,567 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $248.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.