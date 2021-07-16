Traders Buy High Volume of ABM Industries Call Options (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 929% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

