Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

