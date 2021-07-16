TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $103.80 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,927,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,801,000. Anaplan makes up approximately 1.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 1.33% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,980 shares of company stock worth $12,020,414. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,642. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.