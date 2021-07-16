TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $56.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 0.7% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $56,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 36.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 55,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

