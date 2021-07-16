TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $227 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.6% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $226,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.26. 404,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028,762. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

