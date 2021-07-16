Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Towngas China stock remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. Towngas China has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

