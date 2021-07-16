Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$33.96 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

