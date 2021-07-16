Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) received a C$44.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,267. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.