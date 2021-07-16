Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.29 and a beta of 1.36. Topcon has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $17.56.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

