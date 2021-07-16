TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.14 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Friday.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

