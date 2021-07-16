TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TOD’S stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

