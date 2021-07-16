Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Up 9.1%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 1,624,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 944,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

