Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Elastic by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

ESTC traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 4,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.39. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

