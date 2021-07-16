Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 4.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $11.70 on Friday, hitting $377.97. 34,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.