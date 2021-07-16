Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the quarter. Upwork accounts for approximately 1.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Upwork worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,427. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

