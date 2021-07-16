Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $528,778,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com stock traded down $50.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,580.35. 170,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,372.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.