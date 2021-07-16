Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

