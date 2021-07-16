TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 2%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 914,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

