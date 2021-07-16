TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 2%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 914,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.12.
In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
