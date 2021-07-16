TIG Advisors LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 319,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $122,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFAC remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 836,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,792. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

