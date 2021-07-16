TIG Advisors LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 296,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAHCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

OTCMKTS:CAHCU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 109,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

