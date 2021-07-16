TIG Advisors LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 262,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

