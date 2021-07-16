TIG Advisors LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

ADI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.48. 11,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.