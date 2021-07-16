TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAACU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,484,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,846,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,825,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,240,000.

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

