TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 342,318 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 342,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,604,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,675,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,120,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000.

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

