TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 435,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,940,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,449,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,964,000.

OTCMKTS PMGMU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,403. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

