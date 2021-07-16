Tidex Token (TDX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.28 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 88% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00108473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00148736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,190.69 or 1.00208305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.