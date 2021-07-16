Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THRY. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock worth $24,278,268 over the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $3,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.