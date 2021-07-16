Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Black Hills by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

