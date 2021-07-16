Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

