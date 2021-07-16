Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,691,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,457,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $184.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

