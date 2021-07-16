Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,485,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of MFA Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $23,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $9,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 1,596,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

