ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 7,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 392,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

