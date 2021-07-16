Thomas Wilder Sells 161 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PEN opened at $250.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 564.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $135,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

