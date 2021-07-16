Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

