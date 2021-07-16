Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.70.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $514.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $387.93 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

