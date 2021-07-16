Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%.

THTX opened at $3.50 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on THTX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.