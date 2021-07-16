THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $702,070.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

