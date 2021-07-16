The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

