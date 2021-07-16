The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 101.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,922 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,226. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

