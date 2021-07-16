The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

