The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.