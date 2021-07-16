The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

