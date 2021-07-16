The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

