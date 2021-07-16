The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells $1,190,040.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $1,190,040.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 184,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in The Progressive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,405,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,057,000 after purchasing an additional 150,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

