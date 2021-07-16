The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after acquiring an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.81 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

