The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS KAEPY remained flat at $$4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90. The Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

