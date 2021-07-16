The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Major Shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi Sells 1,450,010 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $23,200,160.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

