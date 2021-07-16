The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.31.

NYSE HIG opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 185,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 146,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

