The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

